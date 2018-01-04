Johnson Controls' Cortana-powered thermostat is up for preorder in March

Last Summer, Microsoft and Johnson Controls teased a coming Windows 10- and Cortana-powered smart thermostat.

Credit: Microsoft

On January 4, the pair officially announced the coming GLAS thermostat will be available for pre-order in March 2018.

The GLAS thermostat will be running Windows 10 IoT Core, as screens are a requirement for any kind of Cortana-powered device. (This is why the Harmon-Kardon Invoke speaker, which is powered by Cortana but has no screen, runs Linux.)

The GLAS thermostat will have a translucent OLED touchscreen display for controlling temperature, monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality and checking the weather. It also can detect when users are home or in the office and adjust settings to insure energy efficiency. And the thermostat, because it uses Cortana, also can provide users with information about their schedules, traffic and more.

Johnson Controls is providing an accompanying smart GLAS thermostat app that allows users to set temperatures, monitor air quality and more from their iOS and Google mobile devices. (A Windows 10 app is "coming soon," Microsoft says.)

Johnson Controls still isn't providing any pricing information. The full spec sheet is here. A form for more information regarding the pre-order is here.