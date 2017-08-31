Juniper to buy security software startup Cyphort

Juniper Networks announced Thursday it plans to acquire Cyphort, a Silicon Valley startup that makes security analytics software. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Cyphort's open-architecture platform, which includes a machine learning powred analytics engine, can integrate with existing security tools to help companies find threats that bypass first-line security efforts.

The company's current chief executive, Manoj Leelanivas, was a 14-year veteran at Juniper Networks. He also spent seven year working at Cisco and apparently holds more than 10 patents for his work at both Cisco and at Juniper.

In a blog post, Juniper said the acquisition will be used to bolster its Sky ATP platform by offering an increased range of supported file types and additional threat detection capabilities.

Juniper's last acquisition was back in December when it bought cloud operations management firm AppFormix. At the time, Juniper said it planned to pair AppFormix's telemetry and operations management technology with its Contrail product line.

Last month, Juniper hired a Bikash Koley as its new chief technology officer, and charged him with executing several of the company's key product lines, which include Contrail and AppFormix.

