Just In: AT&T says they are nearly out of iPhones

Dan got his, but as for everyone else...A few minutes ago, the Reuters news agency carried some quotes to that effect from AT&T spokesperson Mark Siegel.

A few minutes ago, the Reuters news agency carried some quotes to that effect from AT&T spokesperson Mark Siegel.

"Virtually all of our stores sold out of the iPhone last night," said AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel.

While Siegel declined to say how many units were sold, a source cited by Apple 2.0 blogger Philip Elmer-DeWitt of highly regarded publication Business 2.0 tells him he believes that of the 1,800 or so AT&T stores in the U.S. smaller AT&T stores had 60 to 70 phones and the larger ones 100 or more.

Siegel added that AT&T is still taking orders for iPhones and giving customers the option of picking the handset up in a store later or having it shipped to them directly.

