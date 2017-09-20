​Kakao to provide open tool for AI platform

(Image: Kakao)

Kakao will provide an open development tool for its AI platform Kakao I, the South Korean chat giant said, with the beta version rolling out in October.

Kakao I Open Builder will be made available for everyone in the first half of next year after the beta testing, the company said.

The company's enterprise partners as well as regular consumers will be able to develop their own services that use Kakao I and roll them out in Kakao's various services and platforms.

They can access Kakao I's five recognition engines: Voice, image, chat, suggest, and translation.

They will be able to create chat bots, create services that sync with the firm's AI speaker Kakao Mini, and make image recognition-based services, the chat giant said.

Kakao owns various lifestyle mobile platforms, including news aggregation, banking, wire transfer, securities exchange, games, and navigation.

The company will provide the Kakao I Inside moniker for these services created by partners and consumers, it said.

Kakao is betting big on AI. It is working with Samsung to sync their respective AI platforms, Kakao I and Bixby.

The company is also working with Hyundai-Kia, the world's fifth largest car maker, to add in-car voice recognition, and with POSCO and GS to make smart home apartments that use Kakao I.