​Kakao venture firm invests in connected car security startup

A venture capital firm owned by Korean chat giant Kakao has invested in a local startup that develops virtual connected security solutions.

K Cube Ventures said on Monday that it has invested 700 million won ($600,000) in Perseus, which was founded by ex-Samsung executive Seo Sang-beom, who worked at Samsung Electronics' software R&D team and is an expert in Xen ARM virtualization.

Perseus' Xen ARM-based virtualization security solution divides a connected car's native domain and other domains, allowing it to allocate resources efficiently without performance slowdown.

The solution also protects the connected car's operating system from malware and DDoS attacks.

It will use one ARM CPU-based SoC to run multiple operating systems, which has proven reliable in Xen ARM virtualization open source projects for the past 10 years, K Cube Ventures said.

Perseus will use the fresh funds to further develop its Xen ARM-based virtualization security solution and find business partners in Korea and abroad. It will showcase the solution at global motor shows and find OEM and SoC clients.

K Cube Ventures was founded in 2012 by Kakao, which owns Kakao Talk, the most popular chat app in South Korea.