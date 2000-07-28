KG Telecom setting up full-service customer contact center

Genesys and Unisys to establish full service customer center for KG Telecom Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, the leading supplier of Enterprise Interaction Management solutions, has been chosen to provide a new computer telephony integration (CTI) and web-enabled contact centre for KG Telecom. KG Telecom is the leading GSM1800 mobile service operator in Taiwan and will utilise this advanced technology to provide unprecedented customer service to all its customers.

The end-to-end solution, which will be implemented by solutions integrator Unisys Taiwan, will enable KG Telecom to provide personalised interactive customer service through the integration of telephony, e-mail, and Internet services, and outstanding customer service management. The new centre will comprise three sections: call centre, web centre and e-mail centre. It will provide a common platform to deliver customer contact services, interactive services, customer information services and customer loyalty services.

Genesys Asia-Pacific Managing Director Ne Yaung Hpone said the new centre was an example of the best call centre technology at work. “We are very happy to be able to work with Unisys and KG Telecom in providing a full-service contact centre solution,” he said. “Genesys is an international leader in computer telephony integration and has cutting-edge enterprise interaction management solutions. Genesys has a long relationship with Unisys Taiwan, and together we have assisted many of Taiwan’s major firms to upgrade their operational efficiency and service quality.”

The new contact centre will emphasise interactive communications between the staff of KG Telecom and its customers. For example, customers will be able to find the information they require on the web site and they can also click on a button for more detailed information if required. This will immediately initiate contact with the contact centre at KG Telecom. At the contact centre, the computer will check the caller’s personal data and route that call to the customer service representative (CSR) most qualified to deal with that customer and that particular situation. The CSR will seek to resolve the customer’s problem, and also understand the customer’s needs better and provide additional suggestions to efficiently resolve all associated problems.

President of Unisys Taiwan John Wen said corporations have been forced to change the way they compete because of technology. “Technology has changed the way people interact,” he said. “These days, most companies contact their customers through electronic channels. In response Unisys is working towards becoming a truly international information services company and the current co-operation with Genesys and KG Telecom is yet another indication of this.”

KG Telecom President/CEO Jimmy Yau said: “To meet the demands of the new era of personalised service, we are working with Genesys and Unisys to develop a full-service call centre. It will use the best network system currently available, and with auxiliary accounts systems and customer service systems, will be able to provide personalised customer service of the very highest standard.”