Kingmax raises microSD storage to 64GB

Taiwan-based memory manufacturer Kingmax has announced that it will be launching a 64GB microSD card in the future.

The Kingmax 64GB microSD XC complies with SD3.0 and Class 6 specifications and is also backwards compatible with the SD2.0 specification, the company said. Kingmax estimates the microSD cards will be able to store around 15,500 MP3 files or around 155,000 JPEG images.

"Although it comes in a compact size, it definitely satisfies consumer need for massive multimedia data storage. Simply plug the microSD card into mobile devices and one can instantly enjoy the convenience of memory expansion," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The card also has an error correction system to help ensure reliable data transfer and uses a 'Wear' algorithm to allocate data into different areas of the memory card in order to maximise the product's lifetime, Kingmax said.

However, while the 64GB microSD would be the largest on the market, the company has not released pricing or estimated launch date details. It is also not guaranteed that it would work with the large selection of smartphones and other mobile devices available on the market as each handset needs to be specifically enabled to be compatible with microSD cards with storage above 32GB — the largest currently available.

Kingston was the first company to bring a 32GB microSD card to market in March 2010, despite Samsung being the first to announce its intention to launch one in January 2010.