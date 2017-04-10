Kore.ai lets enterprises build intelligent chatbots with sentiment analysis

(Image: Kore.ai)

Enterprises are latching on to the fact that an automated intelligent chatbot can help them perform tasks such as sentiment analysis and complex workflows.

However, enterprises may be reluctant to use bots on public platforms due to the issue of data ownership. Data collected by a Facebook Messenger bot, for example, belongs to Facebook. This is good news for Facebook, but it's bad news for the company that commissioned the chatbot.

Now enterprises can build brand-agnostic chatbots that solve the data ownership issue.

Orlando Fla.-based Kore.ai has released conversational AI bots that live within other platforms such as Slack or Salesforce Chatter, and they can be used for customer service or IT support. Any data collected is owned by the enterprise.

From using VR for learning languages to using chatbots for speeding up enterprise workflow tasks like logistics or commerce, chatbots are making it easier for brands to use them -- whether in Facebook Messenger or on a web page.

Ownership of data will become more relevant as more chatbot technology is deployed. Businesses need to have control over the bot so that they can deploy it in whichever platform they want to.

AI chatbots can help with simple processes such as ordering lunch, using voice to control your home technology, or using enterprise messaging solutions integrated with the CRM system at the business. They could even return answers from FAQs and other documentation to provide answers to user challenges.

Bots can also capture average tone score for sentiments such as anger, disgust, fear, sadness, joy, and positivity -- all based on what a user says to the bot. Interactions can then be redirected, if needed, to a live human agent.

Kore.ai's chatbot can maintain context through each interaction with the user. For example, the phrase "What is the weather going to be like in New York on Friday" can be coupled with "and Sunday?".

The bot will recognise that the second statement is connected to the first and respond with relevant information.

(Image: Kore.ai)

Any enterprise-level rule can be connected and bots can be managed and provisioned according to Active Directory permissions across the enterprise. Analytics can track the most popular channels or the most active users.

We already see many websites using chat as soon as you load the page. Offering advice, bots can help you navigate your way through the site before you're handed over to a human operator.

Consumers seem to like interacting with chatbots, too. With two out of three consumers unaware that they are talking to a chatbot, the maturity of these bots shows that they are more than ready for the enterprise.

Now, businesses can customise the tasks they want the chatbot to perform, like guiding the end user through a structured process and making the user more efficient in their work.

