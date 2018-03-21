KPMG acquires Singapore mobile app developer

KPMG in Singapore is acquiring business mobile app developer, Rainmaker Labs, in a move it says will beef up its digital and mobile offerings.

The acquisition, which financial details were not revealed, encompassed the app developer's businesses in Vietnam and Singapore, where it was headquartered and its clientele included NTUC, Courts, and CapitaLand.

KPMG said the buyout would enhance its capabilities in deploying mobile and digital applications for clients across Southeast Asia, as well as in cloud and managed services and blockchain technologies.

According to Rainmaker Lab's co-founder Alex Leong, both companies had previously partnered on various digital projects and this "history" helped established the foundation for the upcoming integration.

"By working alongside KPMG's adjacent consulting pillars and its wide geographical footprint, we will continue to help clients embrace digital and mobile enablement as a key building block of their integrated business transformation," Leong added.