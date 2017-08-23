Lamborghini's $2,450 phone: Android for the alpha male with everything but sense

Image: Dasan Networks

For people with money to burn and an ego to stroke, Tonino Lamborghini has launched the Alpha-One Lamborghini-branded smartphone.

Things might not have worked out for luxury smartphone maker Vertu, but Tonino Lamborghini thinks it can capitalize on its luxury cars to flog a phone to the insanely rich.

The Alpha-One, clearly aimed at men of a certain mindset, is only available at Harrods in London in a space dedicated to expensive tech gadgets.

It's also launching in United Arab Emirates at several luxury retailers and high-end resorts where alpha types might be found.

The company bills the phone as an entirely "new species" of mobile thanks to its use of a tougher-than-titanium liquid alloy "used in high-end golf club heads, surgical scalpels and more".

The leather-backed phone is meant to be worn, with the Raging Bull logo positioned for high visibility to passersby when chatting with friends. Displaying the symbol signifies the owner identifies with the "strength, courage, determination and boldness" of the Raging Bull.

Otherwise, it's an unremarkable though decently equipped higher-end phone, featuring a Snapdragon 820 system on chip, with 4GB RAM, 64GB in-built storage and a microSD slot supporting up to 128GB.

The Alpha-One has a 5.5-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,400 pixel resolution, a 20-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a gold-colored fingerprint scanner on the rear.

It's also got dual SIM slots, a non-removable 3,250mAh battery, and support's Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. It ships with Android 7.0 Nougat.

The phone is made in South Korea but the leather of course is Italian. There are also a range of different colored leather cases, and Lamborghini-branded USB charger and cables.

Stumping up $2,450 for a phone might seem ludicrous, but it's actually a bargain compared with the Torino Lamborghini 88 Tauri, which launched in 2015 for $6,000.

The 5-inch 88 Tauri also featured a 20MP/8MP camera setup, and ran on a Snapdragon 801, with 3GB RAM, and 64GB storage.