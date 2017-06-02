​Laptop, tablet ban? Here's why it could actually be good

A proposed laptop ban on flights--international and in the U.S.--could lead to a few headaches for business travelers, but there are more than a few reasons why it may be a boon to strategic thinking, niche businesses and collaboration technologies.

The laptop ban, which falls into the decidedly maybe category for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is designed to thwart terrorism and prevent the ability to hide bombs in large electronic devices. Now the security rationale behind the laptop and tablet ban is sketchy and has sparked a lot of debate.

We'll ignore that debate for now. But let's ponder what happens if a laptop and tablet ban in-flight is enforced. The outcomes aren't all bad. Consider: