Latest Google Asus Nexus tablet rumors: Quad-core Tegra 3 inside, to be given away at I/O conference

The churning of the rumor mill has picked up pace for the rumored Google tablet. The device, supposedly the same 7-inch form factor as the Amazon Kindle Fire and manufactured by Asus, has been much discussed over the past few months, but new information has emerged ahead of a possible launch at the end of June.

The so-called Google Asus Nexus 7 tablet has popped up in the benchmarks from Rightview. According to info from its PowerBoard tool, the slate is using a quad-core Tegra 3 processor from Nvidia, running at 1.3GHz, along with an Nvidia ULP GeForce GPU that powers the 1,280x768 screen. It was running Android 4.1 JRN51B, a.k.a. Jelly Bean, unlike the Kindle Fire, which the Nexus will be priced to compete with if the $199 rumored price tag sticks.

Google might launch the Nexus 7 at its upcoming I/O conference starting on June 27, and Fudzilla is reporting that the company will be handing out free copies of the device to developers at the event. If true, that should no doubt help app development for this Nexus and other Android tablets.

With the Android tablet market not particularly settled beyond the Kindle Fire (which goes to some lengths to hide its OS roots), and Apple not releasing a 7-inch iPad -- at least, yet -- Google still has a chance to be a serious player in the slate race, unlike its lackluster experience with Nexus smartphones. Could this finally be Google's breakout hardware product? Expect plenty of more rumors in the upcoming month.