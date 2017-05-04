Latest Windows 10 'Redstone 3' test build adds container-based browser isolation

Microsoft's Windows Defender Application Guard -- a feature Microsoft announced last September but which didn't make it into the Windows 10 Creators Update -- is one of the new features in the latest Windows 10 "Redstone 3" test build.

Microsoft rolled out its latest PC Fast Ring test build of Redstone 3, Build 16188, on May 4. Those testing the Enterprise version of Windows 10 can check out Edge running in Application Guard.

Windows Defender Application Guard, codenamed "Barcelona," is meant to protect users from malware and zero day attacks by isolating web sites inside its Edge browser. The feature uses virtualization-based security, isolating potentially malicious code in Hyper-V containers so it can't spread across company networks

Some users said they could test this in the Creators Update preview builds. Microsoft officials earlier this year said user feedback would determine when this feature would be delivered to mainstream users. Since it's back in Redstone 3 and didn't ship in Creators Update, it seems Redstone 3 is now the target delivery vehicle.

Microsoft also has added some new features to Edge's PDF Reader with Build 16188 for PCs. Users can fill in PDF-based forms in Edge, save and print them. They also can annotate PDFs inside the browser, as well, using the "Make a Web Note" button.

Microsoft also added some improved viewing and navigation for PDF documents and a Table of Contents feature for easier navigation of longer PDFs.With Build 16188, Microsoft has integrated Cortana settings into its overall Settings page. It also has improved the Magnifier Settings page and added a few new Magnifier features with this test build.

Microsoft also made a couple of fixes to Windows 10 Mobile with a new test build for Fast Ring Phone Insiders today. That Mobile test build, 15210, fixes a Glance Screen and a token issue.

Known issues and a full list of the PC features and changes is in Microsoft's May 4 blog post.

Microsoft officials are expected to talk about more features that will be part of Redstone 3, which is due to begin rolling out to mainstream users this September, at its Build 2017 developer conference in Seattle next week. Sessions about the Redstone 3 UI and design language are included on the just-published Build session list that's available in the mobile version of the Build 2017 schedule builder app.