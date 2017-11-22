Latest Windows 10 'Redstone 4' PC test build adds more feature refinements

Microsoft is continuing to roll out the Windows 10 "Redstone 4" Fast Ring test builds, with its latest, 17046, rolling out on November 22.

Windows 10 Build 17046, like most of the previous Redstone 4 PC test builds, is more about fixes than major new features.

On the feature front, Microsoft has added the ability to automatically fill in and save information for use in forms to its Edge browser. Saved addresses can be roamed between Windows 10 devices. Microsoft also added text spacing to Reading View in Edge.

With 17046, users also can get quicker access to advanced Universal Windows Platform apps from Start rather than having to click through multiple Settings levels. Microsoft also is continuing to focus heavily on making emoji support better in Windows 10 with this new test build.

There are a number of fixes and improvements in this build, including the ability to view and manage activity history which Cortana uses in the "pick up where you left off" feature. Microsoft also fixed incompatibilities between some third-party antiviruses and OneDrive Files on Demand in this build. The full list of fixes and known issues is in Microsoft's blog post about 17046.

So far, Microsoft officials have not disclosed the official name of Redstone 4 nor any of the major features (if they exist) that will be in this Windows 10 feature update, which is expected to begin rolling out to mainstream users around April 2018.