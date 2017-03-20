Leaked Samsung Galaxy S8 images claim to show color options

Evleaks

A new set of Galaxy S8 images from Evleaks claim to show the color options that will be available on Samsung's next flagship smartphone, when it's unveiled on March 29 in New York City.

The Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling the Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in "black sky," "orchid grey," and "arctic silver," Evleaks wrote in a tweet. The images attached show a black front for the Galaxy S8, and the different color options that will allegedly be available at launch.

In a follow up tweet, Evleaks said the the S8 will cost €799 (roughly $860), while the S8 Plus model will run €899 (roughly $965). There's no specific carriers, but in Samsung fashion, we suspect most of the larger carriers will carry the Galaxy S8.

There have been a bevy of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S8, ahead of Samsung's press event. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to have a dual-curved display with an "all-screen" design, ultra-high def 4K resolution, a revamped home button, dedicated Bixby AI button, and iris scanning. It's expected to be available for customers in April.

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11am ET on March 29, 2017. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.

Will the Galaxy S8 be Samsung's most important phone yet?