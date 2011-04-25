Leaked: Windows 8 Milestone 2 (build 7955)

Following hot of the heels of the leak of the Windows 8 Milestone 1 build a few weeks ago, a Milestone 2 build (build 7955) has now been leaked onto the internet.
The build is currently only available from the private FTP on BetaArchive but I expect that it will be widely available from the usual places real soon (if you don't know what I mean, don't bother asking ...).
This build has a number of cool unlockable features, including:
- Full Ribbon UI
- Working Application folder
- PDF reader
- New login UI
