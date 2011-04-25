Leaked: Windows 8 Milestone 2 (build 7955)

Following hot of the heels of the leak of the Windows 8 Milestone 1 build a few weeks ago, a Milestone 2 build (build 7955) has now been leaked onto the internet.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Windows

Following hot of the heels of the leak of the Windows 8 Milestone 1 build a few weeks ago, a Milestone 2 build (build 7955) has now been leaked onto the internet.

The build is currently only available from the private FTP on BetaArchive but I expect that it will be widely available from the usual places real soon (if you don't know what I mean, don't bother asking ...).

This build has a number of cool unlockable features, including:

  • Full Ribbon UI
  • Working Application folder
  • PDF reader
  • New login UI

Stay tuned ...

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Microsoft Windows 10 PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All