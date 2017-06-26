Learn machine learning concepts in this 10-course bundle (​ZDNet Academy)

In addition to powerful statistical analysis, machine learning has made it possible for computers to perform complex perceptual tasks like optical recognition and natural language processing. It offers some of the most practical artificial intelligence applications, and this Complete Machine Learning Bundle will get you up to speed with the most important concepts.
Here's what you'll be studying:
- Using machine learning for algorithmic quant training
- Statistics and data science in the R programming language
- Tackling big data problems with Hadoop
- Object-oriented programming in Java
- Natural language processing using Python
- Sentiment analysis from actual tweets, using Twitter's API
- Determining outcomes from decision trees and random forests
- Computer vision and the fundamentals of artificial neural networks
- Building recommendation engines
- Mastering the Python language
You can get this machine learning course bundle from ZDNet Academy for $39.
