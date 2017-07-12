Lenovo chases datacenter business in Brazil

Lenovo will strengthen its channel presence in Brazil with specific focus in servers and datacenter equipment.

Currently with 200 channel partners in the country, Lenovo has about 35 percent partners focused on the datacenter market.

The goal is to ramp up the channel to 300 partners by the end of the year, with an equal split of representatives selling PCs and servers.

The decision follows the introduction of the company's new channel program Lenovo Partner Engage, introduced in Brazil this month.

Late last year, Lenovo reorganized its operations in Brazil as part of a plan to reduce spending. This entailed the downsizing of manufacturing facilities and increasing the amount of imported items, as well as the sale of CCE, a Brazilian manufacturer CCE bought in 2012.

At the time, the company said it had decided to focus on "value-added products", such as its smartphone business and its premium range of PCs and servers.

However, margins in the Brazilian PC market are still low despite the recent signs of recovery. So it is expected that Lenovo will be focusing much more on increasing its foothold in Brazilian datacenters.