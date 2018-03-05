Lenovo gives a boost to the Canadian supercomputer Niagara

Lenovo is giving a boost to Canada's most powerful research supercomputer, Niagara, with the addition of 1,500 ultra-dense Lenovo ThinkSystem SD530 High-performance compute nodes.

The ThinkSystem SD530, announced last Fall, was designed to streamline machine-learning on high-performance computer systems. Lenovo significantly expanded its data center portfolio last year with the launch of the ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile brands.

With the addition of the ThinkSystem SD530 compute nodes, Niagara will get more than three petaflops of processing power. The system will be supported by more than 12 petabytes of Lenovo DSS-G, high performance storage.

The expansion of Niagara's compute power was announced in collaboration with SciNet, University of Toronto, Compute Ontario and Compute Canada.

"We support research in diverse fields - from climate science to humanities, astrophysics to life sciences, social sciences to engineering, and physics to chemistry," Dr. Daniel Gruner, chief technology officer at SciNet, said in a statement. "We run traditional data processing, simulations, analytics, and increasingly, machine learning as well. The size of the new system, coupled with the ability to easily scale out to the full size of the cluster is crucial for supporting our broad community of scientists."