Lenovo Moto X4 to feature 5.2-inch display, dual cameras: Report

New photos have leaked of what is believed to be Lenovo's Moto X4, set to launch by the end of the year, according to VentureBeat.

The 5.2-inch, aluminum Moto X4 handset is believed to carry a dual-lens camera and IP68 water resistance, the report said. A front fingerprint scanner will be able to recognize gestures. The handset is believed to be run by a near stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Full specifications are believed to be:

5.2-inch display (Full HD resolution)

Dual lens (8-megapixel and 12-megapixel) rear camera

16-megapixel front-facing camera

64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

4GB RAM

3,000mAh-capacity battery

IP68 water resistance

Fingerprint sensor

It's been previously reported the Moto X4 will be supported by Google Project Fi. The Moto X4 will be the first phone apart from the Nexus and Pixel devices to support Google's MVNO that switches between T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular connections to deliver the best signal.

A leaked product roadmap from May showed Moto's five planned phone tiers, with the Moto X following in the mid-tier.

Lenovo has taken the last year to focus on the Moto Z line, which saw magnetic Mod accessories that allow users to customize their smartphone. The Moto X line has typically been reserved for the budget market, but still aims to bring some compelling features to the table.