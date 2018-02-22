Level smart glasses: Tracking steps and doing good

VSP Global has announced the launch of Level smart glasses. Level smart glasses feature activity-tracking technology embedded inside the temple of an optical frame. The technology tracks activity via a smartphone app.Data tracked includes steps, calories burned, distance, and total activity time. As users reach daily step goals, they earn points. Points are redeemable for vision care services to individuals in need.Users can also connect with friends and locate a misplaced frame through the app's "Find My Glasses" feature. Level is available in three unisex frame styles. The designs feature hand-polished cellulose acetate, stainless steel accents and injection-molded temples. Each frame is available in four colors, including black, classic tortoise, slate and grey tortoise. Level will be sold through independent optometry practices in select U.S. markets. Level smart glasses will have an MSRP of $270, excluding lenses.