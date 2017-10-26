LG adds four phones to Amazon Prime Exclusive program, including the LG G6

Last year Amazon launched its Prime Exclusive Phone program where consumers could purchase phones at discounted prices by allowing lock screen ads and offers.

Today, Amazon announced that LG joined the program with four phones, starting as low as $149.99 for Prime members.

The LG phones that are now part of the Amazon Prime Exclusive program include:

LG G6 : The LG G6, see our full review has a 5.7-inch QHD Plus FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Android Nougat 7.0, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 1.6 GHz Quad-Core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It offers dual 13MP standard and 125 degree wide-angle rear-facing cameras with LED flash, a 5MP 100 degree wide-angle front-facing camera, plus IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The LG G6 is available to Prime members at just $399.99, and unlocked on major wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

: The LG G6, see our full review has a 5.7-inch QHD Plus FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Android Nougat 7.0, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 1.6 GHz Quad-Core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It offers dual 13MP standard and 125 degree wide-angle rear-facing cameras with LED flash, a 5MP 100 degree wide-angle front-facing camera, plus IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The LG G6 is available to Prime members at just $399.99, and unlocked on major wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. LG G6+ : The LG G6 is essentially the same as the LG G6, but has 128 GB of internal storage and is available for $499.99 for Prime members.

: The LG G6 is essentially the same as the LG G6, but has 128 GB of internal storage and is available for $499.99 for Prime members. LG Q6 : The LG Q6 features Android Nougat 7.1, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, with microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It comes with a 5MP wide-angle front-facing camera, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash. Offering a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the LG Q6 is available to Prime members for just $229.99, $70.00 off the retail price.

: The LG Q6 features Android Nougat 7.1, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, with microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It comes with a 5MP wide-angle front-facing camera, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash. Offering a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the LG Q6 is available to Prime members for just $229.99, $70.00 off the retail price. LG X charge: The LG X charge comes with a long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, Android Nougat 7.1, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 2 TB of additional storage. It features a 5.5-inch HD LCD display, a 5MP selfie camera with LED Front Flash and Auto Shot, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with HDR control -- all for just $149.99 for Prime members, regularly $199.99. The LG X charge is available unlocked with support for AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile networks.

These are some great deals and the LG X looks like a fantastic bargain with a massive battery that is sure to last for a couple of days.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE