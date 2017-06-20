​LG beefs up its G6 flagship with 128GB G6 Plus edition

Image: LG

LG has unveiled another version of its flagship G6 smartphone, the G6 Plus, which offers more storage, new colors, and audio enhancements.

The G6 Plus will be available with 128GB storage but otherwise remains very similar to the G6, depending on which market you're in.

LG targeted G6 features like wireless charging, larger storage, and quad DAC audio to select markets when it launched the flagship earlier this year.

The US got wireless charging with only 32GB storage, Korea and certain retailer's models in Australia featured quad DAC and 64GB storage, while European variants had the basic 32GB configuration without quad DAC or wireless charging.

The G6 Plus has the same 5.7-inch QHD display but comes with B&O Play earphones, and 32-bit hi-fi Quad DAC. It will be available in Astro Black, Marine Blue, and Terra Gold. LG will expand wireless charging beyond the US to "some countries", though it doesn't say which ones.

However, LG notes in its Korean statement that G6 Plus handsets there will come with Qi wireless charging.

The new G6 model makes the most sense when looking at options available to Korean consumers. LG will also be launching a new 32GB G6 model in Korea, meaning consumers can choose between a higher-end G6 Plus with 128GB storage and wireless charging, or standard G6 models with either 32GB or 64GB storage.

The G6 Plus and a new 32GB G6 model will launch in Korea next month, but LG hasn't announced availability for other markets. Nor has it announced pricing of the G6 Plus in any market yet.

As LG doesn't outline further differences, the implication is the G6 Plus will come with same Snapdragon 821 processor as the G6.

Existing G6 owners aren't being left out though. LG is planning a software update for all G6 devices that brings its Face Print facial recognition for quickly unlocking the phone.

It's also adding support for Google's Awareness API that offers the handset more powerful sensing capabilities with minimal impact on the battery. The third new software feature is Covered Lens, a notification for when the user's finger could ruin a snap by obstructing the lens.

Finally, LG will release the standard G6 in Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold.

