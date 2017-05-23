​LG launches mid-tier X Venture smartphone

LG Electronics will launch the X Venture smartphone, the latest in it mid-tier line-up the X series, in the US on May 26.

The South Korean tech giant will later expand availability to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

LG X Venture has military standard durability certified by the US defense ministry, the company said. The display is shatter-resistant and is IP68 water- and dust-proof. The handset sports a 5MP 120-degree front camera for selfies.

It comes with LG's Outdoor Essentials app that measures calories, distance, steps taken, direction, and air pressure for outdoor use. Glove Mode allows for use during golf or hiking.

The phone has a 4,100mAh capacity battery and quick charge that charges the battery 50 percent within 48 minutes.

LG has updated the X series every year, its mid-tier brand that contrasts with its premium G brand.

Last year, it launched Marvel's X-Men themed phones as part of the series.

Despite recent losses, the company has refused to backtrack on its dual-track strategy of launching original phones both in the high-end and the mid-end.

The latest flagship, the G6, launched in Brazil this month and the company is expanding its availability to emerging markets.