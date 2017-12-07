​LG launches Signature phone at higher price than iPhone X

LG Electronics has launched a limited edition "super" premium phone in South Korea.

The company will sell only 300 units of the LG Signature Edition, which will be priced around 2 million won ($1,800), higher than iPhone X's 1.63 million won in the country.

LG has used the Signature brand for its high-end home appliances and TVs, but this is the first time it is being used for a phone.

The company's reshuffle last week shows that its mobile business will likely be subsidiary to its TV and home appliance businesses. CEO Jo Seong-jin originally started the Signature brand in home appliances, with great success that led to record profits.

LG said the Signature phone, which comes in black and white, was made from materials used in boutique watches.

The design is focused on being "simple" and "dignified". The backside uses zirconium ceramic that is said to reduce scratches. Consumers can choose to engrave their names in the back cover.

Its specification is near identical to the V30 and the phone has 6GB Ram and 256GB internal memory. It comes with Android 8.0, has Qi wireless charging, and LG Pay. It sports a 6-inch OLED display, has a 3,300 mAh battery, and a dual camera.

LG's mobile business has posted 10 straight quarters of losses.

Related Coverage

LG V30 review: Stunning hardware optimized for media creators and audio lovers

The V30 is easily the best phone ever made by LG with the large minimal bezel display, high quality dual rear cameras, Quad DAC audio support, microSD card, drop/water/dust resistant construction, and attractive design.

LG mobile reshuffle points towards IoT focus

LG Electronics' naming of a new mobile boss shows that the company will focus on offering more Internet of Things (IoT) services to leverage its home appliance dominance.

Huawei and LG U+ use VR drone to deliver 5G

During a series of trials in Seoul, Huawei and LG U+ paired a VR drone with 5G customer premises equipment to deliver 1.5Gbps connectivity from 100m in altitude, while also testing IPTV 4K with a 5G tour bus.

LG to preview Android Oreo via V30 in Korea

LG V30 users in South Korea will be able to get a sneak peek of the upcoming Android Oreo by applying via the Quick Help app.

LG's giant 42.5" monitor is a productivity monster, squeezes four screens on one display (TechRepublic)

LG unveiled its latest 4K monitor that offers up to four displays in one. While LG is targeting gamers, the monitor could also be useful for professionals.