LG names G6's bezel-less display 'Full Vision'

LG Electronics will name the 5.7-inch QHD+ display on the upcoming G6 smartphone "Full Vision," the company has announced.

The South Korean tech giant said it will be marketed as such because the 1,440 x 2,880 resolution display will "fill up the entire front face" of the smartphone.

The G6 smartphone, to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, is expected to be "bezel-less" with the 18:9 ratio display.

The company released a teaser last month that hinted the phone will have a bigger screen but a smaller body. It will also likely be water-proof with enhanced multimedia features that utilize the longer screen.

LG Display, LG Electronics' display-making affiliate, earlier said it will be supplying the new display for the phone.

LG also said it will provide for the phone an artificial intelligence after-sales service.

The company's mobile division lost 1.3 trillion won last year due to the failure of the G5.

Compatriot Samsung's Galaxy S8 smartphone is also rumored to have a display of 18:9 ratio or even longer, as well as minimal bezel.