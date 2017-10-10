​LG opens smart home platform to developers

LG Electronics has opened a dedicated website for its smart home platform SmartThinQ for developers.

Developers can visit the site to apply for a partnership, and if successful, will gain access to the platform's application programming interface (API).

If approved as a partner, their services and products can also carry the "Works with SmartThinQ" branding.

Their Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also be able to sync with the SmartThinQ app, its AI speaker platform Smart Hub, and Smart Sensor products.

The company hopes that new ideas can be utlised in its Smart Hub platform, which provides natural language processing, voice recognition, and big data processing for the use patterns of home appliances.

LG said it wants an open partnership, open platform, and open connectivity to develop the smart home ecosystem.

South Korean tech giants have been attempting to apply more AI voice features into smart home products. Samsung said the whole of its home appliance line-up will have smart features, such as AI and voice recognition, by 2020.

Kakao and Commax are also together developing AI smart home solutions.

Kakao will provide development tools for its AI platform Kakao I so that developers can create their own services or products using the platform.