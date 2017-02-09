​LG Pay won't be on G6, faces cancellation: Report

LG Electronics will not be putting its mobile payment service LG Pay on the upcoming G6 smartphone, reports South Korean media Newsis.

The tech giant has scrapped the White Card process for the smartphone, which may be facing cancellation entirely, the report says.

The virtual card concept was revealed last year but never made its debut.

LG Pay was planned to have one-time password and an integrated circuit chip. The firm also signed an MOU with KB Kookmin Bank in preparation last May.

Newsis said LG has changed its development course since then and will not have time to put the service on the G6.

A LG spokesman said there were still technology and service methods to discuss, and could not conclusively say when it would be commercialized.

Earlier this week, LG sent out the official invitation for the upcoming flagship phone, which teased its big screen and comparatively smaller body.

LG Display said it will be supplying 18:9 ratio QHD+ display for the upcoming phone.