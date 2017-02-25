LG refreshes Gram laptop lineup with Intel Kaby Lake processors, improved battery life

LG Gram laptop

LG has largely scaled back its global PC ambitions -- its U.S. website shows a single Chromebase desktop for sale -- except for its Gram family of ultra-light laptops. It rolled them out late in 2015 -- 13-inch and 14-inch notebooks that each weighed a little over 2 pounds, then added a 15-inch version a couple of months later.

The lineup has thrived enough that before the Mobile World Congress trade show starts next week, LG has announced that it's refreshing the Gram series for 2017. Of course, it wouldn't be the MacBook Air-inspired system it is without retaining the slim form factor that provides its name. The weight of the 13-inch Gram is 2.07 pounds, the 14-inch model is 2.14 pounds, and the 15.6-inch edition is 2.4 pounds.

Despite the svelte packaging, the new Grams will get some heftier performance in the form of the latest Intel Core processors -- the 7th generation or Kaby Lake CPUs, All versions come with either a Core i5 or Core i7, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of solid state storage. Screen resolution maxes out at 1,920x1,080, no matter what size the display is.

In addition to the updated processors, the new Grams boast improved battery life, which LG says can last up to 12.5 hours or more. You also get a USB 3.0 Type-C port and select (i.e., pricier) models can ship with touchscreen capabilities and, in one case, a fingerprint reader.

The light weight of the Gram comes at a heavy (literal) cost. The base 13.3-inch model starts at $999.99, and the 15.6-inch version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD tips the price scales at $1,699. The new Gram laptops are available now from Amazon and other online retailers.