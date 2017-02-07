​LG teases G6 curved edges in official MWC invite

After previously touting the G6's big screen, LG has teased the main body of the phone with the moniker 'Big Screen That Fits' in its official invitation for the Mobile World Congress unveiling event.

By | | Topic: Mobility

lg-g6.jpg

Courtesy of LG

LG Electronics has further teased the upcoming G6 smartphone in its invitation for the unveiling event taking place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The South Korean tech giant will kick off the event at 12pm local time at Sant Jordi Club on February 26, a day before the mobile tradeshow begins.

The invitation teases the main screen with an image on the left under the moniker "Big Screen". On the right is a rough sketch of how the main body will sit in the hand underneath the heading "That Fits".

An oval circle surrounds the four corners of the body, which LG said was to show the G6's elegant "curved design".

On Monday, LG announced that it will name the 5.7-inch QHD+ display on the upcoming flagship phone "Full Vision", as it takes up the front face of the phone.

The 18:9 ratio will be supplied by affiliate LG Display.

The G6 is expected to come with a unibody design and is water- and dust-proof.

Latest news on Asia

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All