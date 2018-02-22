​LG to unveil camera-focused K8, K10 smartphones at MWC

LG Electronics will unveil new versions of its mid-tier smartphones with additional camera features at next week's Mobile World Congress.

LG Electronics will show off new versions of its mid-tier K series phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week, the company has announced.

The K8 and K10 will have "attractive" pricing and differentiated camera features, the firm said.

The 2018 model K10 will have an 8 megapixel front camera with a newly added out-focus feature. LG applied phase detection auto focus technology that boosts focusing speed by 23 percent compared to the previous model.

A new finger touch feature will allow consumers to take a selfie or screen capture by placing their fingertip to the sensor on the home button. Tapping once on the home button will take a selfie and tapping twice will capture the screen.

The K10 will come in black, blue, and gold, and has an aluminum back cover. A derivative model, called K10 Plus, will also be launched. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, compared to K10's 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

The K10 will also have a 5.3-inch display, Android 7.2, microSD slot, a 13 megapixel back camera, and 3000 mAh battery.

The 2018 model K8 will have an improved low light shot feature, a 5-inch display, and a 5 megapixel front camera and 8 megapixel back camera.

LG is also set to unveil a refreshed V30 model at the tradeshow with a boosted camera feature that uses AI software.

Samsung will also unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, at MWC. It will come with an improved camera feature, including a super slow motion capture.

