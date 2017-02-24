​LG to unveil X Power 2 armed with 4,500 mAh battery at MWC

LG Electronics will unveil the X Power 2 smartphone at next week's Mobile World Congress, which features a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with ultra-fast charging, the company has announced.

The successor to X Power, the smartphone has by far the largest battery capacity for an LG phone. It can handle 15 hours of straight video and 18 hours of straight internet use, the company said. It be used for 14 hours of navigation as well.

Its super-charging ability charges at double the rate of conventional charger, and can fill 50 percent of the battery within an hour, the firm said.

X Power 2 also comes with a 5.5-inch display and a 1.3 megapixel back camera powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor.

The .5 megapixel front camera uses a wide-angle lens that allows group photos without the need for a selfie stick. It is armed with LG's gesture shot and auto shots. The former allows the phone to read gestures to take photos while the latter automatically takes a photo when it senses a face.

It has an eye-easy mode for e-book viewing, quick share to load pictures quickly on social media, and a back camera with a "zero shutter lag" for instant photo-taking, LG said.

The phone will come in 2GB and 1.5 GB RAM and be run by Android Nougat 7.0.

LG is expected to unveil its flagship phone the G6 at the upcoming mobile tradeshow in Barcelona next week. The premium phone is expected to have a 18:9 ratio QHD+ display, which the firm named Full Vision, and has new features that uses a 1:1 ratio Square GUI.