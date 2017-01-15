LG touts upcoming G6's safety with 'heat pipes'

LG G5 (CNET/CBS Interactive)

LG Electronics is hyping its upcoming LG G6 smartphone, in the wake of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 overheating fiasco.

The upcoming LG G6 will "raise the level of safety and quality standards," LG's press team told Korea Herald on Sunday. It's set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona next month -- up against Samsung's Galaxy S8 and others.

To achieve higher standards, LG said the LG G6 will feature copper heat pipes that have high thermal conductivity to remove heat from the device. It's a technique used in laptops and desktops to remove chance of overheating.

LG told the Korea Herald it has redesigned the new smartphone to give more space between components to disperse heat.

LG has applied for 15 percent higher battery standards than required in the US and Europe. Other tests will include anti-puncture and anti-shock to see what the smartphone can withstand.

LG will be looking to capitalize off Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 missteps. LG is the second-largest handset manufacturer in South Korea behind Samsung.