​LG unveils second phone in mid-tier Q series

LG Electronics has unveiled the audio-strong Q8, its second model in the new mid-tier Q series.

LG Electronics has unveiled the second model in its new mid-tier Q series in South Korea.

The Q8, which will go on sale next month, comes with 32 bit quad-DAC Hi-Fi audio and a 5.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display.

The company put in quad-DAC for the Korean version of the flagship G6. It reduces ambient noise by 50 percent, the firm said.

The Q8 has a wide-angle front and back camera, is IP67 water- and dust-proof, and comes with fingerprint recognition. It will be available in pink and silver.

It also has a second screen on top of the main one, where it displays battery life, time on default, apps, and frequently-called numbers.

LG introduced the Q series earlier this month with the launch of the Q6 and Q6 Plus, touted as affordable mid-tier phones with premium features.

The Q series is meant to sit between LG's premium G and V series and lower-tier X and K series.

LG will unveil its fall flagship phone, the V30, on August 31 at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin.

Compatriot and rival Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23.

