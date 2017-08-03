​LG V30 to have OLED Full Vision display

LG Electronics' V30 smartphone, to be unveiled on August 31 at the IFA tradeshow, will sport an OLED display.

Dubbed OLED Full Vision, LG said the flagship phone will have a 6-inch, 18:9 ratio display. It is larger than the V20's 5.7-inch display, but the phone will be smaller due to reduced bezel, the company said.

Bezel is reduced 20 percent and 50 percent at the top and bottom, respectively, from the previous model.

LG introduced the 18:9 ratio in its Full Vision display adopted for the G6, which launched earlier this year. The company told ZDNet that future models will adopt a more elongated ratio for better multimedia consumption.

The South Korean electronics giant used OLED displays for the G Flex in 2013 and G Flex 2 in 2015, but this will be the first time it uses it for a mass-produced flagship phone.

LG

The V30's screen has a QHD+ (1440X2880) resolution with 4.15 million pixels and a color reproduction rate of 109 percent based on DCI-P3 standard and 148 percent based on sRGB standard. It also supports HDR10 for better contrast ratio. LG said it will offer a differentiated experience in OLED and use its know-how from making OLED TVs.

The V30 will have LG's logo at the back, so that the front of the phone is all screen, the firm said. It used a technology called bezel bending for the bottom bezel to extend the screen.

The firm used a plastic as substrate, instead of glass. The screen is covered in Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 with shatter-resistant technology for better durability.

The outer glass covering the display has been curved in on all sides to make the screen and phone as one.

OLED screens in smartphones will effectively become the de facto standard for flagship phones starting this year.

Samsung Electronics has been using AMOLED for its Galaxy line-up since the beginning. Its Galaxy S8 sports a flexible OLED screen.

Chinese vendors have also launched premium phones with the screen, while Apple's iPhone 8 this fall is expected to sport the technology for the first time.