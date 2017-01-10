​LG's next flagship phone to have 18:9 QHD+ LCD

LG Electronics' next flagship phone will have an 18:9 ratio 5.7-inch QHD+ LCD, LG Display has said.

Display ratio has evolved from 4:3, 3:2, 5:3, and 16:9 as it allows the screen to be bigger yet comfortable in the hand. The development reflects consumer demand for larger screens to consume more multimedia content.

The 18:9 will also allow the phone to be best optimized for consumers to use dual-screen features.

QHD, or Quad HD, has 1,440 x 2,560 resolution, four times that of a HD (720x1,280). LG Display's QHD+ has resolutions of 1,440 x 2,880, or 564 PPI.

The display is only 1 millimetre thick. Bezel width has been reduced 0.2 millimeters on the sides and 0.54 millimeters on the bottom from LG Display's previous QHD LCD.

Transmittance has increased 10 percent for better outside viewing and the display consumes 30 percent less power than its predecessors.

LG Electronics' G series, its flagship models released every spring, has been falling behind rivals. The G5 last year sold only half of what the firm estimated.