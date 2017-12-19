Link for Google Chrome is now available in the Microsoft Store

Many Windows users have been wondering if and when Google might make a version of its browser available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10.

The answer is likely not any time soon (and possibly never). But that didn't stop Google and Microsoft from adding a download link for Chrome to the Microsoft Store today, December 19.

This isn't the Chrome browser itself; it's just an installer for Chrome that opens to Google's Chrome download page.

The description in the Store says:

"This installer helps you get the official Google Chrome: A fast and safe browser from Google. "[Note to Windows 10 S users] Windows 10 S is incompatible with apps like Google Chrome. To use Google Chrome, upgrade for free (for a limited time) to Windows 10 Pro."

I'd guess this move is aimed at non-technical users who somehow may not know they can just get Chrome directly from Google, and instead look at the Microsoft Store as a place to find their apps. (Shrug?)

The handful of reviews of the "app" make it clear that the first few users who found the app are none too happy that it's just a link and not the actual browser. But because Microsoft requires Store apps to use Microsoft's HTML/JavaScript engines, it's unlikely Google will deliver a version of Chrome that meets those requirements.

Microsoft hasn't yet detailed fully its plans to get Progressive Web Apps into the Windows Store, but support for this is expected within the coming months.

In the interim, Microsoft is at the mercy of companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple to deliver Universal Windows Platform (UWP) versions of their apps for Windows 10. Last week, Apple officials said iTunes wouldn't be available in the Windows Store before the end of calendar 2017, as previously announced.