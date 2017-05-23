LinkedIn, HPE launch nonprofit to support open datacenter designs

A group of technology companies including LinkedIn and HPE announced Tuesday that they're launching the Open19 Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting datacenter designs that are open, economical and customizable.

Other founding members include Flex, GE Digital and Vapor IO.

The foundation sounds similar to the Facebook-launched Open Compute Project. However, OCP shares datacenter designs that largely benefit major internet companies. The Open19 Foundation, by contrast, will focus on optimizing datacenters of any size, with datacenter models that can fit any location or facility footprint.

One of the foundation's first contributions will be the Open19 Platform industry specification, built and incubated by LinkedIn. It defines a cross-industry common server form factor using racks, cages and pre-defined network and power.

"The Open19 Platform represents a simple solution for a complex problem," Yuval Bachar, president of the Open19 Foundation and a principal engineer at LinkedIn, said in a statement.

HPE VP Justin Hotard said in a statement that his company "sees clear customer benefits for implementing modularized offerings that fit the needs of cloud businesses today and for the future."

The foundation is now open for contributions and accepting new members.