LinkedIn received 150 government data requests in second half of 2016

LinkedIn released its most recent Transparency Report Tuesday and revealed that it received 150 government requests for data during the second half of 2016.

The 150 requests covered user 373 accounts. LinkedIn said it complied with roughly 73 percent of government requests, which means some data was provided for 211 user accounts.

Out of the 150 total requests, 135 came from the US government, with Brazil and India the only other countries with more than one request. None of India's requests were granted, but four out of Brazil's five requests were granted.

"The number of requests received is relatively flat compared to the prior reporting period (145 total requests worldwide in the first half of 2016, versus 150 for the second half of the year)," wrote Sara Harrington, LinkedIn's VP of legal, intellectual property, product and privacy, in a blog post."

"However, there continues to be a noticeable uptick in the number of accounts affected, on average, by an individual request," Harrington continued. "This imbalance is one we'll continue to monitor closely, along with the ongoing trend of requests accompanied by nondisclosure ("gag") orders."