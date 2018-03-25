Linux Mint announces Mintbox Mini 2 tiny desktop PC with Intel inside

Due in June, the new Mintbox moves from an AMD CPU to a rival Celeron processor, which should provide a performance boost while maintaining a similar price point.

By for Laptops & Desktops | | Topic: PCs

linux-mintbox-mini-2-desktop-pc.png

Linux Mint Mintbox Mini 2

The original Mintbox Mini is one of the best PCs available if you're looking for a Linux-based tiny desktop. That's in part because it runs the Mint flavor of Linux desktop, which ZDNet's own Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols has called "the best of the best" of desktop UI regardless of operating system.

what's hot on zdnet

But the folks at Linux Mint clearly saw room for improvement, as the Mintbox Mini 2 was just announced at the team's blog. The most important of these upgrades comes in the form of the processor, which goes from an AMD A4 Micro-6400T to an Intel Celeron J3455. Based on the Geekbench 4 scores, the new Mini 2 provides a fourfold boost in performance over the original. Even against the Mintbox Mini Pro, which uses an AMD A10-Micro 6700T chip instead, the Mini 2 is over 50 percent faster.

There are many additional upgrades to the Mini 2 that should make for an improved experience, everything from moving from 802.11n Wi-Fi to dual-band 802.11ac (and adding Bluetooth support) to changing the second HDMI to a Mini DisplayPort connection to placing a second USB 3.0 port on the front of the chassis. Speaking of the unit's housing, the Mintbox Mini 2 is based on Compulab's Fitlet2 fanless design, which now sports a taller top heatsink to help keep the components inside cool and supports up to 16GB of RAM.

As with the original Mini, the Mini 2 will come in standard and Mini Pro editions when they become available in June, with similar or lower price tags to their predecessors. The Mini 2 ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of solid-state storage, whereas the Mini Pro 2 doubles the RAM and boosts storage capacity to a 120GB SSD. While the Mini 2 is a mere $4 more than the first Mini ($299 versus $294), the $349 Mini Pro 2 is actually $45 cheaper than the previous version.

Related Topics:

Hardware Laptops Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All