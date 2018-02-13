LogMeIn adds AI chat services to the Bold360 CRM portfolio

Remote access software maker LogMeIn is ramping up its Bold360 customer relationship management suite with more tools powered by artificial intelligence.

Launched in June, Bold360 aims to provide one view of all customer touch points as well a unified interface that can handle chat, text, and video. It also offers automation technology to enable customer self-service support and free up agent workflows.

The Bold360 portfolio now includes Bold360 ai, a conversational chatbot and virtual customer assistant service that builds on technology LogMeIn acquired through its purchase of AI chatbot maker Nanorep last year.

LogMeIn bought Nanorep to pad its portfolio with more chatbot services -- something Gartner predicts will account for 30 percent of all customer service interactions by 2022 -- and to add digital self-service capabilities to the Bold360 product.

"What we are bringing to market today is unique in that it brings together the power of both agents and artificial intelligence seamlessly to help solve the day-to-day challenges facing customer service teams," said Paddy Srinivasan, GM of customer engagement and support solutions for LogMeIn.

"While this is an extremely important milestone, it's only just the beginning. With an eye toward the future, LogMeIn is well positioned to leverage A.I. across our product portfolio to advance the efforts of companies to reimagine customer interactions and support."

LogMeIn, which owns GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, OpenVoice and join.me, announced last week that it was acquiring Jive Communications for $342 million in an aim to bolster its collaboration and communication portfolios.

