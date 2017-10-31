Long-time Microsoft exec Julie Larson-Green leaves Microsoft

Julie Larson-Green is leaving Microsoft after 25 years with the company, as of today, October 31.

Larson-Green said in a post on Facebook that she is "leaving Microsoft to pursue new adventures in building great teams and customer-first products."

Larson-Green held a variety of positions at the company during her tenure. She is credited with playing a key role in bringing the ribbon to Microsoft Office.

I interviewed Larson-Green only once, in 2010, when she was in charge of Windows planning and directly reported to then Windows chief Steven Sinofsky. In 2012, upon Sinofsky's departure, Larson-Green was promoted to lead all of Windows software and hardware engineering. Later, she briefly led the Devices Group and had responsibility for Microsoft's various hardware platforms, including Xbox and Surface.

In 2014, she became Microsoft Chief Experience Officer in the Applications and Services Group and subsequently added Office customer engineering to her role.

Six months ago, Larson-Green said she was recovering from spinal-cord surgery and decided to step down from her Office role. At that point she said her plan was to continue with her role as Chief Experience Officer working on "cross-company initiatives."