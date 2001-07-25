Malaysian schools get 15,000 PCs

KUALA LUMPUR--Schools in the east coast states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan in the Peninsula have received 15,007 computers up to the end of June this year, as part of the country's efforts to boost IT-literacy.

Education Ministry parliamentary secretary Mahadzir Mohamed Khir told Parliament on Wednesday that Pahang received 8,509 PCs, while Terengganu got 3,303 and Kelantan 3,195.

Bernama said 500 computer laboratories were also set up in the three states, with 300 in Pahang and a 100 each in Terengganu and Kelantan.

"The number under construction is 73," Mahadzir Khir told the members of parliament during the question and answer session.

Altogether 2,000 computer laboratories were approved for construction nation-wide under phase one of the computerisation programme as up to last June 30, including 200 for Sabah and Sarawak.