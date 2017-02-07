Malwarebytes acquires Italian security firm Saferbytes

Anatoliy Babiy | Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes has announced the acquisition of Italian security startup Saferbytes.

On Tuesday, the cybersecurity firm said the deal will combine the Saferbytes anti-malware, anti-exploit, anti-rootkit, cloud antivirus software and sandbox capabilities with Malwarebytes enterprise security offerings.

Malwarebytes says the buyout will also "further advance the company's market approach and global strategy."

Financial details were not disclosed.

Perugia, Italy-based Saferbytes was founded in 2012 and is known for its cloud-based Deepviz platform, which analyzes malware threats in real-time for clients and comes with a set of APIs for integration in to other products.

Users of Deepviz are able to start from an IP, domain, string, filename, e-mail or similar information to build a timeline of targeted attacks, as well as to identify malicious domains and command-and-control (C&C) infrastructure.

Malwarebytes will allow Deepviz to carry on as usual under its current name for now -- with supplementary branding -- but the system will also be leveraged for the Malwarebytes portfolio, alongside Saferbytes sandbox software.

"We are committed to keeping customers safe from the most dangerous cyber threats through continued advancement of our technologies," said Marcin Kleczynski, Malwarebytes CEO. "Adding Saferbytes to the Malwarebytes team is a crucial step in enhancing our incident response offering and expanding our global footprint as a company."

"We have been incredibly impressed with what they have built and look forward to working together to keep businesses safe from cyber threats," Kleczynski added.

In October last year, Malwarebytes snapped up AdwCleaner, a PC scrubber used to remove Potentially Unwanted Programs (PuPs) from computer systems. The company said the acquisition was part of a strategy to become "more aggressive" in the fight against PuPs.