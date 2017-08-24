Marketo to migrate to Google Cloud as part of multi-year deal

Marketing automation firm Marketo on Thursday announced it's migrating its marketing automation products to the Google Cloud Platform as part of a multi-year deal with the public cloud giant.

As part of that deal, Marketo will integrate its Engagement Platform with Google's G Suite and data analytics, as well as leverage Google's machine learning capabilities.

"Through this alliance, Marketo and Google will collaborate to build joint solutions that unite MarTech and AdTech so that marketers can more easily listen, learn, and engage with buyers in real-time across all digital channels," Marketo CEO Steve Lucas said in a blog post. "This will significantly simplify the technology landscape for the marketer."

Marketo counts more than 6,000 businesses as customers of its marketing automation products, including large enterprises like GE Healthcare and Panasonic. Marketo went public in 2011 but was acquired by Vista Equity Partners last May for about $1.79 billion. Its decision to migrate to the Google Cloud represents a big victory for Google as it races to catch up with Amazon Web Services.

Google Cloud is also a Marketo customer and will as part of this new deal expand its use of the Marketo Engagement Platform.