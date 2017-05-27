Mastercard upgrades Masterpass platform in Brazil

Mastercard has brought the second generation of its Masterpass digital payments platform to Brazil.

The latest version of the service includes a more responsive design for mobile devices and the ability to recover passwords via SMS or email.

Other highlights of the Masterpass platform include automatic digital wallet - a feature that promises to securely store user payment and shipping info - identification, a dynamic button that displays the information of the user's financial institution at the time of payment.

New features also include simpler access to the digital wallet, the user's password being the only information required to authenticate payments at the end of purchases.

A number of large Brazilian retailers use Masterpass's digital payments platform, including fast food chain Bob's, ticket company Ingresso.com, as well as furniture and DIY chains Etna and C&C.