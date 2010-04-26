McAfee to pick up repair tab for nuked XP SP3 systems

Security firm McAfee is offering to pay for PC repairs of customers affected by last week's crippling definitions update.

Here's the deal:

If you have already incurred costs to repair your PC as a result of this issue, we’re committed to reimbursing reasonable expenses. Steps to process your reimbursement request will be posted in the next few days. Please check back here in a few days.

There's also help on offer for those users who still have a hosed PC:

Step 1 – Locate a local toll free support number for your country. A qualified technician is standing by to diagnose your computer’s current status and determine the fastest way to get you up and running again. Step 2 – If the technician can’t get your system up and running over the phone, we’ll get you the software to get your system up and running again. We can get you the software in one of two methods. You can either download the software fix from a working PC, or we will express deliver a CD to you.

Oh, and a free extension on your subscription (if you still trust McAfee):

Because we value our loyal customers, if your PC was rendered inoperable or severely impaired as a result of the faulty file released you are eligible for a two year extension of your existing McAfee subscription free of charge.

Were you affected? Are you satisfied with McAfee's response?