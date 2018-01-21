Megaport unveils virtual cloud router

Australian interconnection services provider Megaport has announced the launch of a virtual cloud router that it said removes the need for customers to own or manage physical infrastructure and routers or have a datacentre presence.

The Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) enables customers to connect privately and transfer data and workloads between multiple cloud service providers across the globe in a more time- and cost-efficient way.

"By removing administrative and ownership complexities, MCR makes it easier for companies to connect to cloud services, expand their service footprint through virtual points of presence (PoPs), and peer with ecosystem partners around the world without the need to physically deploy network infrastructure," Megaport explained.

MCR provides Layer 3 routing and support, and utilises Border Gateway Protocol. By using Megaport's software-defined network (SDN), customers are able to connect to service providers and locations across the Megaport ecosystem via the company's Megaportal.

"Customers can create virtual routers within routing zones around the world to enable global coverage and support localised routing decisions," Megaport added.

"MCR eliminates the need to acquire public IP address space and administer an autonomous system and reduces administrative and operational complexities involved with managing a Layer 3 network."

Last week, Megaport provided an update of its services; as of December 31, it had 185 datacentres, up from 173 in Q2; 860 customers, up from 783; 2,259 ports, up from 2,064; and 5,041 services, including ports, Virtual Cross Connections (VXCs), and Internet Exchange (IX), up from 4,422 the previous quarter.

Datacentres in the Asia-Pacific region numbered 52 as of December, thanks to the addition of Hamilton; IBM Direct Link being enabled in Sydney and Melbourne; and adding new cloud onramps with AWS Direct Connect in Perth.

The Americas have 76 Megaport datacentres with the addition of Denver; IBM Direct Link being enabled in Dallas, San Jose, Toronto, and Ashburn; and adding new cloud onramps with AWS Direct Connect in Denver and Microsoft ExpressRoute in Denver.

In Europe, Megaport now has 57 datacentres in total thanks to enabling IBM Direct Link in London, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt; and adding new cloud onramps with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect in Frankfurt.

According to CEO Vincent English, this makes Megaport the "leading network-as-a-service provider", adding that the company will continue its expansion throughout Q3.

Megaport cited its partnership with IBM Cloud as partially driving what it called a "strong" result for the second quarter of FY18.

During the quarter, Megaport clocked AU$4.68 million in revenue, up 12.7 percent quarter on quarter, with an average revenue per port of AU$707 in December thanks to customers using more than one cloud provider.

"The addition of new service providers like IBM Cloud allows us to provide the scalable connectivity that supports the future wave of AI, analytics, blockchain, and Internet of Things," English said.

During the three-month period ended December 31, Megaport said it also launched services in Denver and Hamilton, achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status, and entered into datacentre partnerships with Cyxtera and IO Data Centres.

Megaport's full-year financial results revealed a net loss of AU$29.9 million for FY17, up slightly on the previous year's AU$21.3 million net loss, on revenue of AU$10.7 million, which jumped from just AU$2.7 million a year previously.

Related Coverage

Megaport continues double digit revenue growth citing IBM Cloud partnership

Megaport has clocked AU$4.68 million in quarterly revenue, saying its IBM Cloud partnership will allow it to provide scalable connectivity to support blockchain, artificial intelligence, analytics, and IoT.

Digital transformation will lead 60% of enterprises to move IT off-premises by 2019 (TechRepublic)

The top three IT initiatives for 2018 include business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and big data, according to 451 Research.

Quick glossary: Hybrid cloud (Tech Pro Research)

Hybrid cloud technology is becoming a standard model for many modern enterprises, but the terminology can be difficult to fathom. This glossary of 25 hybrid cloud terms will help you gain an understanding...

IT infrastructure spending shifting toward cloud deployments

Traditional IT infrastructure spending is losing steam as private and public cloud build-outs accelerate, according to IDC.

IBM Q4 edges expectations, as-a-service run rate now $10.3 billion

IBM's fourth quarter topped expectations and strategic imperative businesses were solid, but Big Blue's annual revenue is down for the 7th consecutive year.

Learn how to run Linux on Microsoft's Azure cloud

With Linux running two out of five server instances on Azure, it's past time to learn how to do a good job of running Linux on Microsoft's Azure cloud

Ford introduces a new Transportation Mobility Cloud for smart cities (TechRepublic)

Marcy Klevorn, president of mobility at Ford, explains how the company and other developers can use the TMC as a platform to build new apps and services.