Men in black lose laptops

James Bond? More like Calamity James...

The FBI has been forced to admit it has lost 184 laptop computers in recent months, after an audit of hardware at the agency. At least one machine, and possibly more, contains classified information, according to US newswires. Worse still, the FBI has misplaced almost 500 weapons, ranging from handguns to sub-machine guns with one already used in a murder. The news is an added embarrassment to the agency after it lost evidence relating to Oklahoma bomber Timothy McVeigh's prosecution. The Attorney General has ordered a detailed investigation into the missing hardware.