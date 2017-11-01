Microsoft adds more business apps to Office 365 Business Premium subscriptions

Microsoft is adding more new business applications to its Office 365 Business Premium and Microsoft 365 Business plans.

Office 365 Business Premium is the most comprehensive and costly Office 365 subscription plan for small- and mid-size businesses (SMBs). It costs $15 per user per month if paid monthly, or $12.50 per user per month if paid annually. It includes the full set of locally-installable Office applications for up to five PCs and/or Macs per user, as well as Exchange Online, Skype for Business Online, SharePoint Online, Yammer enterprise social-networking, and 1 TB of OneDrive for Business cloud storage.

In July, Microsoft released preview versions of three new apps that the company planned to add to Office 365 Business Premium: Microsoft Connections, a simple email marketing service; Microsoft Listings, a way to publish business information; and Microsoft Invoicing, an invoice-creation service. At that time, Microsoft also said it would add MileIQ, its existing mileage-tracking app based on its 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, to Office 365 Business Premium.

On October 31, Microsoft said these additional apps were no longer in preview and were now generally available to US, UK, and Canadian Office 365 Business Premium customers. StaffHub, its app for Firstline (customer service) workers for managing their schedules, is included in Office 365 Business Premium, as is Outlook Customer Manager -- its customer management app that works within Outlook.

All of the apps listed above are included in Office 365 Business Premium for no additional cost beyond what users already pay for a subscription.

All of these applications also are included as part of Microsoft 365 Business. Microsoft made Microsoft 365 Business available in preview form earlier this summer; as of today, it also is now generally available worldwide.

Microsoft 365 Business is for small/mid-size business customers who have a maximum of 300 users. Microsoft 365 Business bundles together Office 365 Business Premium, some pieces of Microsoft's Enterprise Mobility + Security offering and upgrade rights to Windows 10. Users need to be running Windows 7 or 8.1 or Windows 10 Pro (Creators Update) on their desktops in order to use Microsoft 365 Business. As is the case with Office 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Business users will get five device installs of Windows 10 per user as part of the offering.

